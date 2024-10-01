Economic calendar: Inflation data from Europe and the United States
European indices set for a flat opening Inflation data from Europe and the United States Q4 GDP report from Switzerland and Canada European...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
European indices set for a flat opening Inflation data from Europe and the United States Q4 GDP report from Switzerland and Canada European...
German retail sales data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Market was expecting a monthly increase in retail sales, as well as a smaller year-over-year...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's lower - S&P 500 dropped 0.17%, Dow Jones finished 0.06% lower, Nasdaq declined 0.55% and small-cap...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower but have managed to recover the bulk of losses later on. S&P 500 and Dow Jones now trade...
UnitedHealth Group (UNH.US) is the worst performing S&P 500 stock today and drops around 5% on the day. The drop comes after Bloomberg reported that...
The last few minutes in the crypto market saw a massive reversal of the intraday gains seen since the beginning of the day. Bitcoin lost more than 6% in...
Salesforce (CRM.US) is scheduled to report fiscal-Q4 2024 earnings report (calendar November 2023 - January 2024) today after close of the Wall Street...
Shares of Novavax (NVAX.US) are slumping over 20% today, putting an abrupt end to an upward correction that has pushed the company's share 50% higher...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a build in crude...
Global equity indices are fairly steady as we move through the middle of the week. The FTSE 100 is an underperformer and is currently lower by 0.75%. In...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tests near-term support in the 17,935 pts area Crypto stocks jump as Bitcoin breaks above $60,000 Wall...
Bitcoin has gained over 6.0% and has breached the 60,000 USD level, approaching very close to its historic highs from the 2021 bull run. The dynamic growth...
Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND.US), a producer of high-protein, plant-based meat substitutes, are gaining more than 50% today in pre-opening Wall Street trading....
01:30 PM GMT, United States - GDP data: GDP Sales (Q4): actual 3.5%; forecast 3.2%; previous 3.6%; GDP Price Index (Q4): actual...
European indices open lower The Euro and the US Dollar are trading higher DAX is unchanged at 17,620 points European indices are opening lower....
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to keep the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5% as expected. However, the Central Bank reduced its forecast peak...
Today's economic calendar is fairly light in the first part of the day. However, investors' attention will be focused on the USA during the second...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session with slight gains - S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were up between 0.10-0.20%. US500 contracts...
The Chinese Hang Seng index gained nearly 1% today, with the Asian session closing in a positive mood. During the European session, we observed a...