Read more

Market news

Trump imposes new tariffs on Japan, USDJPY surges 🟢

7 July 2025

A sell-off on Wall Street intensified following President Trump’s recent comments posted on his Truth Social profile. President Trump announced the implementation of a sweeping 25% tariff on all Japanese imports, effective August 1, 2025. The White House justified the decision by citing the...

More

Tesla drops 6% due to Musk’s political ambitions 📣

7 July 2025

Tesla shares are down over 6% today following CEO Elon Musk’s announcement of founding a new political party called the “America Party.” In addition, investor confidence has been weakened by an underwhelming rollout of robotaxis with Full Self-Driving (FSD) features and lower sales...

More

House of Representatives declares July 14–18 as key week for crypto regulation 👀🎯

4 July 2025

Yesterday, the United States House of Representatives officially designated the week of July 14–18, 2025, as "Crypto Week." During this period, lawmakers are set to debate and vote on three major bills: the CLARITY Act, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the Senate-originated GENIUS...

More

26 June 2018
25 June 2018
22 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits