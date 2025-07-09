Read more

Market news

A new era for the copper market ❓

9 July 2025

Copper is one of the most important metals in the world. Approximately 50% of all copper in the world is consumed in China, mainly in the construction sector, but at the same time, the entire electronics sector would not exist without this metal. What is more, with the current development of artificial...

More

RBNZ holds rates and signals potential for further easing ✂📣

9 July 2025

OCR remains at 3.25%; decision unanimous despite considering a 25 bp cut Inflation path: peak around 3% in mid-2025, declining to ~2% by early 2026 Further cuts likely as inflation eases – August meeting will be crucial The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept its Official Cash Rate...

More

Commodity wrap - Oil, Natgas, Silver, Coffee (08.07.2025)

8 July 2025

Oil OPEC+ has agreed to increase production by 550,000 barrels per day in August. A similar production increase is also anticipated for September, which would theoretically allow OPEC+ to unwind all voluntary production cuts from 2023. However, real-world data indicates that the actual production...

More

29 June 2018
28 June 2018
27 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits