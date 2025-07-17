Read more

TSMC reports earnings well above Wall Street estimates 📈AI supports semidonducotrs

17 July 2025

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC.US), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, edged slightly lower in pre-market trading on Wall Street, despite the company reporting second-quarter financial results that exceeded Wall Street expectations. The positive surprise was driven...

Update: Trump does not cConfirm plans to remove Powell 🔴📌

16 July 2025

Former President Donald Trump once again criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calling him “too late” and a “knucklehead,” but clarified that he currently does not plan to remove him. Trump emphasized that “Powell’s board is not doing its job” and that...

Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Silver, Natural Gas (15.07.2025)

15 July 2025

Oil Donald Trump has signaled a resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine, citing Russia's reluctance to engage in peace talks. However, the financial burden for this American weaponry is expected to be borne by the entire NATO alliance. Trump also announced the potential imposition...

