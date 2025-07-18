Read more

Market news

Crypto market euphoria; Trump signals opening retirement market to digital assets 📃👀

18 July 2025

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a package of key cryptocurrency bills championed by President Donald Trump. The most important among them — the GENIUS Act — received bipartisan support (308 votes in favor, 122 against) and, after previously being approved by the Senate in June,...

Netflix drops 1.6% after better-than-expected results 🔎📌

17 July 2025

Netflix shares fell about 1.6% in after-hours trading despite strong second-quarter results. The report beat Wall Street expectations in terms of both revenue and profit. The company delivered double-digit growth, improved operating margin, and raised its full-year forecast, signaling confidence in continued...

PepsiCo Shares Surge 6% After Strong Quarterly Results, Signalling Potential Rebound

17 July 2025

PepsiCo's stock climbed over 6% following the release of its latest quarterly earnings, indicating the start of a recovery after two years of underperformance. Key Financial Highlights: EPS: $2.12 (Bloomberg consensus: $2.03; Prior year: $2.28) Revenue: $22.73 billion (+1% YoY,...

