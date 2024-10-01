USDJPY drops to lowest levels since early 2024 📉
The Japanese yen leads gains in today’s FX session amid uncertainty over the size of the expected Fed rate cut and BoJ bankers’ continued willingness...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Sugar futures (SUGAR) on ICE are gaining after rolling over and extending the gains of the past two sessions, fueled by a surprisingly strong drop in production...
Boeing (BA.US) workers have rejected the company's proposed contract and voted overwhelmingly to go on strike. The workers' decision will halt...
DAX is paving its way back to its historical highs Infineon Technologies with a new partnership SAP acquires american data adoption leader On...
Declining Market Share Across All Markets In recent years, there has been a noticeable slow decline in the growth dynamics of traditional automotive...
Cotton futures, on the ICE exchange (COTTON) have risen above $70 and from multi-year lows are currently gaining 5%. The gains were spurred by lower production...
The Eurozone and United States show contrasting economic indicators, with the ECB initiating rate cuts while market expectations point to potentially faster...
France, Inflation Data for August: French HICP YoY 2.2% Final: vs 2.2% (forecast) vs 2.2% (previous) French CPI YoY NSA 1.8%: vs 1.9%...
Today's session will be influenced by a range of economic data releases, central bank speeches, and ongoing market uncertainties. Investors will be...
Asian stocks show mixed performance on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains, up over 1%, while Japanese and South Korean markets...
European indices posted upward sessions today. The DAX ended the day with more than 1% gains, France's CAC40 gained 0.5%, Italy's...
Unity Software (U.S.A.) has announced changes to its subscription plans. The most important change appears to be the abandonment of the widely criticized...
Kroger (KR.US) shares are up more than 5% in today's session, as the grocery store operator's gross margin expansion in the second quarter met...
The companies announced the renewal of a multi-year cooperation to integrate the companies' services. As a result, both companies are rising today....
Ajit Jain, an insurance executive at Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US), has sold more than half of his stake in the company, according to a new SEC regulatory...
16:30 - US, natural gas inventories change according to EIA. Actual: 40 billion cubic feet (bcf). Expected: 48 billion cubic feet (bcf) Previously: 13...
Gold’s price is breaking its recent resistance to achieve new historical highs, remaining in its months-long upward trend. Lower PPI in the US and...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the beginning of the session Russell 2000 gains 0.72% Moderna's shares drop 15.5% after the company said it plans...
ECB lowers interest rates by 25 bp DAX loses its early-day momentum Bayer successfully defends Roundup product in US Philadelphia court European...