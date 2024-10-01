Daily Summary: Wall Street consolidates. Cotton futures surges 4%
The Chinese Hang Seng index gained nearly 1% today, with the Asian session closing in a positive mood. During the European session, we observed a...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Wall Street opens higher on the second day of this week The dollar gains slightly Yields on US bonds drop to 4.30% Futures on indexes...
The consumer sentiment index reading according to the Conference Board in the USA indicated 106.7 points, compared to a forecast of 115 and a revised upward...
Find out why it’s not just Nvidia that is driving the S&P 500, why this rally is broad based, and how Europe is managing to outperform the US...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is scheduled to announce its next monetary policy decision during the upcoming Asia-Pacific session (Wednesday, 1:00 am...
US durable goods orders data for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a big drop in headline orders as well as a small...
Natural Gas US natural gas prices (NATGAS) struggle to find direction after futures rollover NATGAS jumped to a 2-week high near $1.865 per MMBTu...
Lowe's (LOW.US) shares are losing nearly 3% ahead of the opening of today's Wall Street session following the release of Q4 2023 results. Although...
European stock market indices trade mixed DE40 jumps above 17,500 pts Duerr gains after providing better-than-expected sales outlook European...
Japanese yen is one of the best performing G10 currencies today. JPY caught a bid following release of Japanese CPI inflation report for January. Data...
European indices launch trading lower US durable goods orders, Conference Board index Earnings reports from Beyond Meat, Ebay and Virgin Galactic European...
Wall Street indices traded lower yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones moved 0.16% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.13%. Small-cap Russell 2000...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading slightly higher but have later erased gains. S&P 500 and Dow Jones drop 0.2% each, Nasdaq trades...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launch new week's trading with a big bullish price gap and continued to gain during the Asia-Pacifc session. Gains were...
A significant shift in sentiment towards cryptocurrencies can be spotted in the afternoon today. Bitcoin erased previous losses and jumped almost 5% since...
Dallas Fed manufacturing index for February was release at 3:30 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show the index improving from -27.4 in January to...
US new home sales data for January 2024 was released at 3:00 pm GMT today. Report was expected to show a month-over-month growth, but it was expected to...
Wall Street indices open slightly higher US100 returns above 18,000 pts Earnings reports from Berkshire Hathaway, Domino's Pizza and Fidelity...
Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US), Warren Buffett's investment firm, is gaining nearly 5.5% on the stock market after reporting better-than-expected quarterly...