Tesla Q2 25 Results - Musk's Bet on AI and Energy: Can Tesla Ride Out Automotive Slump?

23 July 2025

Tesla's Q2 2025 Financial Results   Tesla's second-quarter 2025 financial performance painted a mixed picture, revealing both challenges in its core automotive business and strategic diversification efforts. Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Tesla reported an adjusted EPS...

Is Tesla still a technology company or an automotive manufacturer? Expectations for Q2 2025 results

23 July 2025

Tesla continues to ignite strong opinions – some view it as a leader in the technology and AI revolution, while others see it as an "ordinary" car manufacturer with an overvalued assessment. Today's Q2 2025 report has the potential to determine which category the company truly belongs...

Commodity wrap - Oil, Natgas, Platinum, Cocoa (22.07.2025)

22 July 2025

Oil Iraq has agreed to allow oil shipments through the autonomous Kurdistan region in the north of the country. Kurdistan is expected to supply approximately 230,000-250,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil via pipeline to Turkey, with the entire operation to be overseen by the Iraqi Ministry of...

