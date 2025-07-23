Precious metals pull back, stocks fail to move higher
Summary: After higher opening stocks from Europe fail to advance further Japanese yen advances for another day Oil traders await API weekly oil inventories...
Market news
Tesla's Q2 2025 Financial Results Tesla's second-quarter 2025 financial performance painted a mixed picture, revealing both challenges in its core automotive business and strategic diversification efforts. Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS): Tesla reported an adjusted EPS...
Tesla continues to ignite strong opinions – some view it as a leader in the technology and AI revolution, while others see it as an "ordinary" car manufacturer with an overvalued assessment. Today's Q2 2025 report has the potential to determine which category the company truly belongs...
Oil Iraq has agreed to allow oil shipments through the autonomous Kurdistan region in the north of the country. Kurdistan is expected to supply approximately 230,000-250,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil via pipeline to Turkey, with the entire operation to be overseen by the Iraqi Ministry of...
Summary: Bitcoin at a make-or-break 6000$ level Will DJIA30 (US30) struggle as the key level is being tested? USDPLN faces 3.75 once again This week...
Summary: Swedish producer price index surges in May boosted by energy prices EURSEK reverses from its crucial technical level Admittedly, the Swedish...
Summary: Bitcoin price draws a promising candlestick, could it mark a tipping point? BTC daily transactions remain sluggish being a drag on the cryptocurrency...
Summary: Financial institutions are eyeing a departure from London over Brexit uncertainties DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to recover on Tuesday morning Deutsche...
Summary: CB Consumer Confidence expected to remain intact Market consensus suggests the API reading will show a significant decline in inventories Central...
Summary: US equities tumbled on Monday led by technology stocks US Treasury Secretary denies stories regarding Chinese investment restrictions Risk-off...
Summary: Stocks fall lower with US30 back at 200 day SMA DE30 drops to lowest level since April Oil slides as Brent-WTI spread narrows Latest CFTC data...
Summary: Oil falling lower after Friday’s surge Brent underperforming compared to WTI Brent-WTI spread narrows considerably The price of Oil is falling...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall Street open European bourses experience sizable declines US30.cash retesting 200 day SMA After a solid day...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections, no need for the second round Declines across major European stock indices Trade conflict still in the...
Summary: The newest CFTC report brings some major changes among major currencies It suggests an end of the US dollar rally might be just around the corner...
Summary: Quebec authorities temporarily lifted energy prices to counter demand from miners Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) rebounds from its lowest...
Summary: European and Asian stock markets fall despite a reserve requirement rate cut in China over the weekend Donald Trump insists other countries...
Summary: IFO survey and new home sales are the most important releases for today RBNZ will decide on interest rates on Wednesday EMU inflation along...
Summary: Erdogan wins presidential elections in the first round Lira stable after the outcome Monetary policy crucial for the currency Uncertainty was...
Summary: OPEC reach new agreement to increase output Stocks rise despite political and trade worries CAD sinks on soft data points Euro fades after earlier...
Summary: OPEC reaches new output deal Organisation finally agrees to increase production by "roughly" 1m BPD Oil rallies to its highest level of the month...
Summary: Canada CPI Y/Y: 2.2% vs 2.6% exp Retail sales also come in well below forecasts CAD drops sharply after the release The latest data from Canada...
