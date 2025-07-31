Peso moves lower as Obrador is set to become next Mexican president
Summary: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is said to have won Mexican presidential elections “Together We Will Make History” coalition claims clear victory...
Market news
Apple beat expectations in fiscal Q3 2025: revenue rose 10 % y/y to a record USD 94.0 bn, and diluted EPS climbed 12 % to USD 1.57. Growth was driven by strong iPhone, Mac and services sales. Apple shares are up 1.16 % in after-hours trading ahead of the company’s press conference. Key figures Revenue:...
More
Amazon’s second-quarter results beat lofty expectations: revenue rose 13 % y/y to USD 167.7 bn and diluted EPS reached USD 1.68, far above consensus. Yet the shares slipped about 3 % in after-hours trading as investors focused on a softer-than-expected operating-income forecast and a shrinking...
More
Key Predictions Anticipated Q3 FY25 Revenue: $89.1-$89.3 billion (+3.7-4.2% year-over-year) EPS: $1.42-$1.43 (+1.4% year-over-year) iPhone Revenue: $40.1-$40.6 billion (+2.2-3.3% year-over-year) Services Revenue: $26.9-$27.0 billion (+10.7-11.3% year-over-year) Gross...
More
Summary: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is said to have won Mexican presidential elections “Together We Will Make History” coalition claims clear victory...
Summary: European stock investors launched new week in downbeat moods UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations ISM manufacturing index to be released...
Summary: A mining center in Sichuan province was damaged by a flood Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) trades sluggishly in the vicinity of $6300 handle EU...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations in June, but stays unchanged compared to the prior month Moods among managers stay quite lacklustre,...
Summary: European equities start sharply lower as German political chaos weighs on DAX (DE30) looks to continue falling, a key technical support in sight...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI together with US ISM for manufacturing should draw most of attention today An avalanche of US data with the payrolls report...
Summary: Oil prices trade notably lower in the morning following a Trump’s tweet regarding rising output by Saudi Arabia Euro roiled by German politics...
Summary: Stocks on the rise at the end of H1 Euro attempts to firm up as inflation meets expectations USDCAD pulls back from 1-year high after data Where...
Summary: All US indices in the green in final session of the week, month and quarter US500 holds rising trendline Favourable seasonality effects could...
Summary: Wheat’s fundamentals are mixed Trade Wars as one of the major risk factors CFTC data suggests continuation of decline Wheat price has...
Summary: Canadian GDP M/M: +0.1% vs 0.0% exp US core PCE 2.0% vs 1.9% exp USDCAD falls back after making 1-year high A batch of data from North America...
Nomura issued a recommendation for GBPCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: EMU inflation reached ECB’s target Significant gains across European stock markets US PCE inflation data to be released in the afternoon Equity...
Summary: EMU headline inflation ticks up in June in line with the median estimate Core inflation slows as expected, energy prices led a headline CPI increase EURUSD...
Summary: German unemployment falls for 12th consecutive month DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a break above the resistance at 12355 pts Deutsche Bank...
Summary: "We cannot expect Bitcoin to rapidly surge again", says a famous Japanese economist Ethereum has been the most resilient to the latest crypto...
Summary: EMU inflation expected to accelerate Will PCE inflation reading from the US justify a move in dot plot? Consensus suggests that the Canadian...
Summary: Euro jumps substantially after the news that the EU summit in Brussels resulted in a deal on an immigration crisis Risk-on again, JPY moves...
Summary: US GDP revised lower for Q1 EURUSD retests key level as German inflation meets forecasts Facebook lifts crypto ban CZK reacts to surprise CNB...
Citi issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market): 81.150 Target:...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator