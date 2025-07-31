Read more

Apple gains 1.16 % after quarterly results; Apple Intelligence adoption accelerates 📌🔎

31 July 2025

Apple beat expectations in fiscal Q3 2025: revenue rose 10 % y/y to a record USD 94.0 bn, and diluted EPS climbed 12 % to USD 1.57. Growth was driven by strong iPhone, Mac and services sales. Apple shares are up 1.16 % in after-hours trading ahead of the company’s press conference. Key figures Revenue:...

Amazon falls 3 % despite revenue growth 📣👀

31 July 2025

Amazon’s second-quarter results beat lofty expectations: revenue rose 13 % y/y to USD 167.7 bn and diluted EPS reached USD 1.68, far above consensus. Yet the shares slipped about 3 % in after-hours trading as investors focused on a softer-than-expected operating-income forecast and a shrinking...

Apple: Hardware or Tech Services? A Q3 FY25 Earnings Preview

31 July 2025

Key Predictions Anticipated Q3 FY25 Revenue: $89.1-$89.3 billion (+3.7-4.2% year-over-year) EPS: $1.42-$1.43 (+1.4% year-over-year) iPhone Revenue: $40.1-$40.6 billion (+2.2-3.3% year-over-year) Services Revenue: $26.9-$27.0 billion (+10.7-11.3% year-over-year) Gross...

