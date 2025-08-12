ISM beats consensus, Wall Street moderately higher
Summary: Non-manufacturing ISM beats expectations Nasdaq (US100 on xStation5) fails to break above the 7100 pts handle S&P 500 (US500) once again...
Market news
China halts purchases of new-crop US soybeans China has yet to book a single shipment of new-crop soybeans from the US for the 2025/26 season, marking the slowest start in at least 20 years. Chinese purchases of US soybeans have been zero in recent months, a situation linked to high tariffs,...
Oil Last week, oil prices experienced significant declines amid the lack of retaliatory tariffs on Russia, with the exception of an additional 25% tariff imposed on India—a move widely seen as purely political, to force India to some kind of trade agreement. Evidence of broader...
Inflation CPI for July: 2.7% YoY (forecast: 2.8% YoY; previously: 2.7% YoY) Monthly inflation CPI: 0.2% MoM (forecast: 0.2% MoM; previously: 0.3% MoM) Core Inflation CPI: 3.1% YoY (forecast: 3.0% YoY; previously: 2.9% YoY) Core monthly inflation: 0.3% MoM (forecast: 0.3% MoM; previously: 0.2%...
