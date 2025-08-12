Read more

Market news

Soybean prices rise above $10 as Trump calls for increased purchases. What's next for the price of the key US agricultural commodity?

12 August 2025

China halts purchases of new-crop US soybeans China has yet to book a single shipment of new-crop soybeans from the US for the 2025/26 season, marking the slowest start in at least 20 years. Chinese purchases of US soybeans have been zero in recent months, a situation linked to high tariffs,...

More

Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Cocoa, Coffee (12.08.2025)

12 August 2025

Oil Last week, oil prices experienced significant declines amid the lack of retaliatory tariffs on Russia, with the exception of an additional 25% tariff imposed on India—a move widely seen as purely political, to force India to some kind of trade agreement.  Evidence of broader...

More

BREAKING: Core inflation in the US higher than expected. EURUSD higher after the reading

12 August 2025

Inflation CPI for July: 2.7% YoY (forecast: 2.8% YoY; previously: 2.7% YoY) Monthly inflation CPI: 0.2% MoM (forecast: 0.2% MoM; previously: 0.3% MoM) Core Inflation CPI: 3.1% YoY (forecast: 3.0% YoY; previously: 2.9% YoY) Core monthly inflation: 0.3% MoM (forecast: 0.3% MoM; previously: 0.2%...

More

5 July 2018
4 July 2018
3 July 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits