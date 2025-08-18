Read more

Market news

U.S. government negotiating $10B Intel stake 💵📌

18 August 2025

Intel (INTC.US) is in talks with the U.S. government over a potential deal that would convert part or all of the $10.9 billion CHIPS Act grant into a 10% equity stake. The package could be valued at around $10 billion, which would make the U.S. government one of Intel’s largest shareholders. The...

More

UnitedHealth Group - Warren Buffett's New Acquisition

18 August 2025

Warren Buffett announced on Friday that the company he has been acquiring recently is the controversial United Healthcare. The past year hasn't given UnitedHealth investors much reason for satisfaction, but following this announcement, they are regaining faith in the company. The stock responded...

More

Crypto news: Ethereum loses 5%📉Cryptocurrencies open the week lower

18 August 2025

Cryptocurrencies open the week with declines, as profit-taking continues across the market. Ethereum was hit particularly hard, retreating nearly 10% from last week’s multi-year highs. ETH dropped to $4,250, while Bitcoin hovers around $115,000. Markets are closely watching the outcome of Trump’s...

More

6 July 2018
5 July 2018
4 July 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits