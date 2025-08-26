Read more

Market news

Commodity wrap - Oil, Silver, Coffee, Wheat (26.08.2025)

26 August 2025

Oil Crude oil has rebounded significantly in recent days amid renewed doubts about the possibility of any peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. Simultaneously, it seems unlikely that the United States will impose additional restrictions on Russian oil exports in the current climate. The...

Crypto news: Bitcoin loses as the week starts 📉Ethereum slides 5%

25 August 2025

Global markets open Monday’s session in mixed moods. Wall Street futures are edging lower, while the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) rises more than 1.5% after last week’s steep declines. The U.S. dollar is strengthening as investors once again digest the implications of Jackson Hole for the...

Walmart's good results did not satisfy the market

21 August 2025

Walmart (WMT.US) released its results for the second quarter of 2025. Investors were left somewhat disappointed. The growth rate is underwhelming, valuation metrics are very high, and external risks to the company are mounting. The stock has dropped over 4%. EPS: 0.68 vs. expected 0.73 Revenue:...

