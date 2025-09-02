USDJPY - recommendation from UOB
UOB issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Market news
Oil ExxonMobil believes that a $100 per barrel oil price could be a "black swan" event for the market this year ExxonMobil suggests this could be triggered by geopolitical tensions or an accelerated replenishment of strategic reserves in the US. The company stands to benefit significantly...
Shares in CD Projekt (CDR.PL) are recording another consecutive day of decline today, despite excellent financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Remember that based on the results published by the company last Thursday, the company exceeded market expectations both in terms of revenue (PLN 216.7...
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) begins trading today on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, OKX, and Bybit. The token, originally sold last year as a governance instrument, is now available for open trading. WLFI is a project directly tied to the U.S. presidential family, including Donald...
Summary: Trump bashes Germany during NATO summit DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to climb back above the 12450 pts handle Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) gets...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: ECB and Riksbank to publish minutes from the latest meetings Swedish inflation expected to move further above Riksbank’s target Consensus...
Summary: Asian equities bounce back led by Chinese indices following a bleak session on Wednesday PBoC devalues the onshore yuan substantially in a possible...
Summary: Equities decline as US impost further trade tariffs on China Will corporate earnings overshadow trade worries? BOC hike rates as expected US...
Summary: DOE inventories: -12.6M vs -4.1M exp Last night’s API: -6.8M Oil spikes higher in volatile trade The latest crude oil inventory numbers from...
Summary: BOC hike overnight rate by 25 bp to 1.5% Hawkish statement also boosts CAD USDCAD falls below 1.31 As was widely expected the Bank of Canada...
Summary: US PPI Y/Y: +3.4% vs +3.1% exp; close to 7-year high USD higher on the day but EURUSD attempts to bounce on ECB comments Tomorrow’s US CPI data...
Summary: Stocks plummet as US announces new tariffs USD outperforms other majors Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision (3:00 pm BST) Steep...
Summary: Major banks to launch S&P 500 earnings season on Friday, July 13 Average earnings expected to grow at the pace of 20% YoY Median estimate...
Summary: FINRA, an American regulator of brokerage firms and exchange markets, encourages brokers to disclose any activities connected with digital assets...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: New tariffs announced by the US doomed European stock markets DAX (DE30 on xStation5) is testing support level at 12450 pts Korean authorities...
Summary: US PPI inflation expected to tick higher in June Bank of Canada widely anticipated to deliver a 25 bp rate hike Consensus suggests DOE report...
Summary: Donald Trump administration plans to slap China with a package of new duties worth $200 billion Asian indices plunge in the aftermath, commodities...
Summary: Strong selling seen in crypto space with 5%+ declines USDJPY probes pivotal resistance GBP looks to recover after GDP release Copper falls back...
Summary: Copper moving back near lowest level in a year Chinese investor unwinds $1B bet China’s slowing economy weighing on the metal and AUD The price...
Summary: USDJPY probing trendline from summer of 2015 Risk-on sentiment and USD recovery aiding the pair US inflation data due out on Thursday We noted yesterday...
Summary: US inflation is expected to have accelerated in June ECB minutes could signal some disputes within the Governing Council regarding a rate increase...
