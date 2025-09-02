Read more

Commodity wrap - Oil, Natgas, Silver, Gold (02.09.2025)

2 September 2025

Oil ExxonMobil believes that a $100 per barrel oil price could be a "black swan" event for the market this year ExxonMobil suggests this could be triggered by geopolitical tensions or an accelerated replenishment of strategic reserves in the US. The company stands to benefit significantly...

CD Projekt in a key support zone 💡 Will The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 reinforce the ongoing trend? ❓

2 September 2025

Shares in CD Projekt (CDR.PL) are recording another consecutive day of decline today, despite excellent financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Remember that based on the results published by the company last Thursday, the company exceeded market expectations both in terms of revenue (PLN 216.7...

​​​​​​​World Liberty Financial token begins trading on crypto exchanges 💲

1 September 2025

World Liberty Financial (WLFI) begins trading today on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, OKX, and Bybit. The token, originally sold last year as a governance instrument, is now available for open trading. WLFI is a project directly tied to the U.S. presidential family, including Donald...

