Economic calendar: Germany Ifo reading in the markets spotlight
European stock market opens slightly lower Ifo data from Germany are the most important macro reading, scheduled today Light calendar of macro...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Germany (final) GDP for Q4 2023 came in -0.4% YoY, in line with expectations and previous data GDP reading (seasonally adjusted) came in -0.2% vs...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street ran to the end in a great sentiment. The Nasdaq100 gained 3.01%,and Nvidia shares rose 16.5% (shares are 1.7%...
Nvidia reported solid earnings for fiscal-Q4 triggering an almost 15% surge in its shares. Company reported better-than-expected sales and earnings,...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on AUDUSD at the following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street indices are rallying with S&P 500 reaching a fresh all-time high. Tech sector is the best performer with Nasdaq rallying over 2.5%. Nvidia...
US stock market indices are rallying today with market sentiment being supported by solid earnings report released by Nvidia yesterday after close of the...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released a weekly report on US oil inventories at 4:00 pm GMT. Report was delayed by a day from usual Wednesday schedule...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a weekly report on US natural gas inventories Analysts were expecting a 59 billion cubic feet drop...
Wall Street indices rally after Nvidia earnings US100 tests upper limit of bearish channel Royal Caribbean jumps after boost full-year guidance Wall...
US flash PMI indices for February were released today at 2:45 pm GMT. Market was expecting a small deterioration in manufacturing and services sectors....
US weekly jobless claims report and Canadian retail sales print for December were released at 1:30 pm GMT today. US report showed a lower-than-expected...
European markets make clear gains during Thursday's session DAX on new ATH after higher Nvidia results Mercedes-Benz shares gain after financial...
Walmart reported fiscal-Q4 earnings on Tuesday Results were better all across the board Outlook for fiscal-Q1 and fiscal-2025 in-line with expectations Walmart...
At 12:00 pm GMT, the ECB's Minutes of the last interest rate meeting were published. Here are the most important comments contained in the document: March...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) decided to keep its main interest rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 45.00% at a meeting today. This...
Japan's Nikkei 225 (JAP225 contract) is gaining more than 2% in today's session, breaking above historic ATH recorded in 1989. Japan's economic...
We are after the publication of key PMI index data from France and Germany. The data from France surprised on the upside, but still the indices remain...
European futures indicate a higher opening for the stock market session on the Old Continent. The Nikkei 225 has reached new ATH PMI data and ECB...