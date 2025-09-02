UK PMI unexpectedly moves higher supporting GBP
Summary: UK services PMI easily beats expectations reaching its highest point in eight months Cost inflation intensifies, August rate hike odds move...
Market news
Oil ExxonMobil believes that a $100 per barrel oil price could be a "black swan" event for the market this year ExxonMobil suggests this could be triggered by geopolitical tensions or an accelerated replenishment of strategic reserves in the US. The company stands to benefit significantly...
Shares in CD Projekt (CDR.PL) are recording another consecutive day of decline today, despite excellent financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Remember that based on the results published by the company last Thursday, the company exceeded market expectations both in terms of revenue (PLN 216.7...
World Liberty Financial (WLFI) begins trading today on major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, OKX, and Bybit. The token, originally sold last year as a governance instrument, is now available for open trading. WLFI is a project directly tied to the U.S. presidential family, including Donald...
Summary: Stocks in Europe begin Wednesday’s trading slightly lower following falls in China DAX (DE30) could take another attempt to break its short-term...
Summary: UK services PMI looks as the paramount point in today’s calendar Final services PMIs from European economies on the agenda as well Some central...
Summary: Australian dollar has been shored up by stronger than expected retail sales as well as a solid reading of services PMI (AIG) Chinese services...
Summary: Major US stock indices trade mixed Precious metals advance on the back of USD weakening SEK is outperforming other G10 peers after hawkish...
Summary: S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) bounces off the 50% Fibo level Nasdaq (US100) eyes a test of the 33-period moving average General Motors (GM.US)...
Summary: Canadian Markit manufacturing PMI hit fresh record in June Higher oil prices boost Canadian dollar USDCAD eyes a break below the 61.8% retracement...
Summary: Norges Bank signals a rate hike as soon as September this year Oil prices point to upside risks for the Norwegian krone Interest rate market...
Summary: Stocks in Europe recover as German migration agreement is reached SEK surges as Riksbank members deliver a hawkish message Oil moves higher...
Summary: Coinbase Custody official open for institutional investors Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) broke above the $6500 handle Group of European...
Summary: Swedish central bank leaves rates unchanged and keeps signalling the first rate hike at the end of the year Inflation forecasts for this and...
Summary: Europe sees a green open across equity markets, the German exchange leads the gains A migration deal brings relief to German stocks ending a...
Summary: Riksbank is expected to leave rates unchanged, but the focus will be on the forward guidance US durable goods orders should confirm a decline...
Summary: Horst Seehofer and Angela Merkel reach a deal on migration so that Seehofer will keep his posts Oil prices bounce back due to a Libyan production...
Summary: Stock indices from Wall Street trade lower EURUSD trades within the vicinity of 1.16 handle Tesla (TSLA.US) erases all of today’s gains Moods...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: US manufacturing ISM: 60.2 pts vs 58.5 pts exp S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) eyes another test of the 50% Fibo level Tesla (TSLA.US) jumps...
Summary: After a lower weekly opening DE30 price is moving higher towards the equilibrium level. DE30 approaches the upward trendline on the weekly...
Summary: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is said to have won Mexican presidential elections “Together We Will Make History” coalition claims clear victory...
Summary: European stock investors launched new week in downbeat moods UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations ISM manufacturing index to be released...
