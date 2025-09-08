Read more

OPEC+ to raise oil output by 137 kb/d in October 🛢️

8 September 2025

OPEC+ will raise oil production by 137 kb/d in October, beginning to unwind part of the 1.65 mb/d in voluntary cuts that had been set to last through 2026, while ~2.0 mb/d of broader curbs remain in place. The group has already lifted quotas by ~2.5 mb/d between April and September as it shifts from...

🔝Gold approaches $3600

5 September 2025

US labor market data came in poorly. Despite expectations for a reading of around 75,000, the change in employment was ultimately 22,000. The July data was slightly revised upwards, but the net two-month change was already negative. This indicates that the labor market is in increasingly poor condition....

Euphoria on Broadcom shares 📈 Will the company challenge Nvidia? ❓

5 September 2025

Broadcom (AVGO.US) released its third-quarter results, which significantly exceeded market expectations and confirmed the company's growing role in the artificial intelligence segment. The stock rose 10.5% in pre-market trading on Wall Street after the company announced a partnership with OpenAI...

