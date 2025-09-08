Antipodean currencies surge, investors wait for labour data
Summary: Major European stock indices trade in a vicinity of yesterday’s closing price FOMC minutes confirm rates to be gradually increase Jobs reports...
Market news
Cryptocurrencies are starting the new week calmly but on a positive note, with Bitcoin trading above $111,000 and Ethereum hovering around $4,300. Last week’s declines on Wall Street have eased, index futures are gaining, and the U.S. dollar is weakening. The biggest “pain point” for...
OPEC+ will raise oil production by 137 kb/d in October, beginning to unwind part of the 1.65 mb/d in voluntary cuts that had been set to last through 2026, while ~2.0 mb/d of broader curbs remain in place. The group has already lifted quotas by ~2.5 mb/d between April and September as it shifts from...
US labor market data came in poorly. Despite expectations for a reading of around 75,000, the change in employment was ultimately 22,000. The July data was slightly revised upwards, but the net two-month change was already negative. This indicates that the labor market is in increasingly poor condition....
Summary: Indian ruling party members accused of cryptocurrency fraud Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) test 33-period moving average on H4 interval Binance...
Summary: European stock markets open higher, but move lower afterwards following the China’s announcement DAX (DE30) tests its outstandingly important...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Buy...
Summary: US labour market report is expected to bring another solid increase in employment Canadian jobs report could turn out to be critical before...
Summary: FOMC minutes confirm that further gradual rate increases seem to be warranted US tariffs on Chinese goods kick off at the midnight, China has...
Summary: Despite downbeat Asian session equities in Europe and US move higher Scandinavian currencies advance strongly for another day Non-manufacturing...
Summary: Instead of expected drop in inventories DOE report showed a decent build Brent (OIL on xStation5) may be set to test the $77.50 handle Indecisiveness...
Summary: Non-manufacturing ISM beats expectations Nasdaq (US100 on xStation5) fails to break above the 7100 pts handle S&P 500 (US500) once again...
Summary: ADP signals lower-than-expected employment increase Initial jobless claims rise moderately against last week’s data EURUSD tries to break...
Summary: European car makers push indices from the Old Continent higher Scandinavian currencies continue their rally US data in the spotlight (ADP...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, but will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show decent employment growth Only a...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show a decent employment growth Only a surge...
Summary: British MP proposes adoption of blockchain to the UK public services Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) fails to break above the $6700 handle Litecoin...
Summary: European stocks gain a foothold despite quite substantial declines in Asia DAX (DE30) moves through its pivotal resistance as auto shares soar...
Summary: ADP employment report together with non-manufacturing ISM seem to be in the limelight this afternoon FOMC minutes might draw investors’ attention...
Summary: Chinese indices take another hit on Thursday ahead of US tariffs coming into effect tomorrow Offshore yuan keeps sliding as speculators have...
Summary: Sluggish trading on the financial markets on the back of US investors absence SEK and NOK outperform other majors GBP gets boosted by the...
Summary: Swedish krone continues to strengthen against both USD and EUR Deputy Governor Skingsley reinforces Riksbank’s hawkish message USDSEK trades...
Summary: Thin trading amid lack of the US traders UK service PMI beats expectations Mixed session on the European stock markets In the lack of...
