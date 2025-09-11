Co-founder of Google appreciates cryptocurrencies
Summary: Czech investment bank is going to run a blockchain fund Billionaire and co-founder of Google is positively oriented for a cryptocurrencies One...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
Summary: Czech investment bank is going to run a blockchain fund Billionaire and co-founder of Google is positively oriented for a cryptocurrencies One...
Summary: May industrial output misses expectations, construction output comes above the median estimate GDP growth bounces back during three months through...
Summary: European stock markets begin Tuesday’s trading with modest gains DAX (DE30) struggles with a 12550 points resistance ECB’s Draghi voices upbeat...
Summary: Industrial production in the UK should bring an increase in May German economic sentiment index will be released during the day Crude oil inventories...
Summary: Chinese CPI comes in as expected, PPI slightly beats expectations, stocks nudge higher Chinese authorities are to be at disposal of more tools...
Summary: Pound falls lower after Foreign Secretary Johnson resigns Sterling had earlier gained after Brexit Sec. Davis stepped down Equities start the...
Summary: GBP falls to lowest level of the day after more Brexit developments Foreign secretary Boris Johnson follows David Davis in resigning GBPUSD back...
Summary: USD dropping back lower Post-NFP weakness still in play EURUSD, USDNOK and USDTRY all approaching big levels There’s been some continuation...
Summary: UK Brexit minister resigns BMW gets hit by the car tariffs Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision this week Stocks in Asia and...
Summary: Swiss stock exchange is working on solutions designed for digital assets Walmart is seeking for use of blockchain for package tracking The...
Summary: Japanese traders drop European bonds DAX (DE30 on xStation5) approaches the 12600 pts handle BMW (BMW.DE) to review its car pricing in China...
The EURUSD currency pair withstood a turbulent time above the key 1.15 threshold but it was not able to rebound significantly from there, thwarted by solid...
Summary: UK Brexit Minister David Davis resigns his post citing "irreconcilable differences" with PM May US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismisses...
Summary: Mixed labour market reports from US and Canada US equities trade higher as week’s end looms US-China launch trade war as tariffs take full...
Summary: Investors should look at revenue dynamics while analyzing stocks Oversold stocks are not necessarily the best investment choice Companies...
Summary: US wage growth fails to meet expectations Both US and Canadian jobs reports offered beat in net employment change USDCAD paints a pin bar...
Summary: Major European stock indices trade in a vicinity of yesterday’s closing price FOMC minutes confirm rates to be gradually increase Jobs reports...
Summary: Indian ruling party members accused of cryptocurrency fraud Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) test 33-period moving average on H4 interval Binance...
Summary: European stock markets open higher, but move lower afterwards following the China’s announcement DAX (DE30) tests its outstandingly important...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Buy...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator