Economic calendar: Jobs reports to dominate the day
Summary: US labour market report is expected to bring another solid increase in employment Canadian jobs report could turn out to be critical before...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Summary: FOMC minutes confirm that further gradual rate increases seem to be warranted US tariffs on Chinese goods kick off at the midnight, China has...
Summary: Despite downbeat Asian session equities in Europe and US move higher Scandinavian currencies advance strongly for another day Non-manufacturing...
Summary: Instead of expected drop in inventories DOE report showed a decent build Brent (OIL on xStation5) may be set to test the $77.50 handle Indecisiveness...
Summary: Non-manufacturing ISM beats expectations Nasdaq (US100 on xStation5) fails to break above the 7100 pts handle S&P 500 (US500) once again...
Summary: ADP signals lower-than-expected employment increase Initial jobless claims rise moderately against last week’s data EURUSD tries to break...
Summary: European car makers push indices from the Old Continent higher Scandinavian currencies continue their rally US data in the spotlight (ADP...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, but will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show decent employment growth Only a...
Summary: British MP proposes adoption of blockchain to the UK public services Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) fails to break above the $6700 handle Litecoin...
Summary: European stocks gain a foothold despite quite substantial declines in Asia DAX (DE30) moves through its pivotal resistance as auto shares soar...
Summary: ADP employment report together with non-manufacturing ISM seem to be in the limelight this afternoon FOMC minutes might draw investors’ attention...
Summary: Chinese indices take another hit on Thursday ahead of US tariffs coming into effect tomorrow Offshore yuan keeps sliding as speculators have...
Summary: Sluggish trading on the financial markets on the back of US investors absence SEK and NOK outperform other majors GBP gets boosted by the...
Summary: Swedish krone continues to strengthen against both USD and EUR Deputy Governor Skingsley reinforces Riksbank’s hawkish message USDSEK trades...
Summary: Thin trading amid lack of the US traders UK service PMI beats expectations Mixed session on the European stock markets In the lack of...
Summary: Five countries form international body to combat financial crimes Litecoin (LITECOIN on xStation5) locked between moving averages SYS sold...
Summary: UK services PMI easily beats expectations reaching its highest point in eight months Cost inflation intensifies, August rate hike odds move...
Summary: Stocks in Europe begin Wednesday’s trading slightly lower following falls in China DAX (DE30) could take another attempt to break its short-term...
Summary: UK services PMI looks as the paramount point in today’s calendar Final services PMIs from European economies on the agenda as well Some central...
