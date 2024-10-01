Morning wrap (22.02.2024)
Sentiments in the Asia-Pacific markets today were characterized by bullish enthusiasm. Japan, in particular, performed well, with the Nikkei 225 index...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Nvidia's (NVDA.US) report, expected by all of Wall Street, beat analysts' forecasts; the company also gave a positive guidance for Q1 2024, potentially...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) results were the most important report for Wall Street for weeks. The Q4 results beat market expectations on both revenues and EPS. Nvidia...
- The trading session on the European equity market brought indecision among investors. Germany's DAX was up 0.29% intraday, France's CAC 40 gained...
Majority sees downside risks too fast Some Fed members see that inflation progression could stall The Fed will at some point decide the future fate...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) will release its Q4 2024 financial report today after the close of trading on Wall Street. The report for the calendar period from November...
The last Fed meeting was received hawkishly as the possibility of an interest rate cut in March was ruled out The Fed then indicated that it wanted...
Precious metals have been in the news again in recent months, linked to new highs for gold above $2,100 per ounce. Looking at the last three years, it...
The strong rebound of gas prices on the day before the rollover is linked to recent announcements from upstream companies in the US. Companies such as...
Nomura issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. Nomura recommends taking a short position on AUDJPY with following levels: Entry (market):...
Wall Street drops early in today's session Wix reports better-than-expected quarterly results Investor attention turns to FOMC Minutes and Nvidia...
European markets gain slightly during Wednesday's session International Flavors' weak earnings put pressure on Symrise shares Fresenius...
Finnish telecommunications company and smartphone maker Nokia (NOKIA.FI) has announced that it is collaborating with Nvidia (NVDA.US) on mobile networks....
The big news on Wednesday was that the UK public sector finances were in good shape for January. The UK recorded its largest ever January surplus at £16.7bn,...
Bitcoin's price slipped below $51,000 again today, and Ethereum's to $2,900; the cryptocurrencies are extending the downward impulse. The altcoins...
HSBC (HSBA.UK) is one of the worst performing stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange today after bank reported a massive 81% slump in Q4 pretax profit....
Wednesday is unquestionably the most interesting day this week from market's perspective. Investors will be offered FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT. The...
European indices open flat or slightly higher FOMC minutes scheduled at 7:00 pm GMT Long-awaited Nvidia earnings to be release after market close European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.60%, Dow Jones moved 0.17% lower, Nasdaq...