BREAKING: Fed cuts interest rates by 25bp as expected; EURUSD gains! 💲📌

17 September 2025

07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 1st Yr (Q3): actual 3.4%; previous 3.6%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Interest Rate Projection - 2nd Yr (Q3): actual 3.1%; previous 3.4%; 07:00 PM BST, United States - Fed...

📉EURUSD down 0.15% ahead of FOMC

17 September 2025

At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on U.S. interest rates. For weeks, the market has been aligned on a 25bp cut — the first since the last reduction from 4.75% to 4.5% in December 2024. Speculation around a potential “jumbo cut” of 50bp is also rising by...

Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Coffee, Zinc (16.09.2025)

16 September 2025

Oil: Continued weakness in the US dollar, driven by expectations of interest rate cuts, is supporting a recovery in oil prices and other commodities that are sensitive to dollar movements. Market sentiment remains cautious amid speculation over new secondary sanctions targeting Russia, raising...

