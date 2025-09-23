Read more

Commodity wrap - Oil, Natgas, Silver, Cocoa (23.09.2025)

23 September 2025

Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...

Crypto news: Bitcoin and Ethereum fall amid profit taking and hedging demand📉

22 September 2025

Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (19.09.2025)

19 September 2025

The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...

