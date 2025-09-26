Read more

Market news

Oracle to be one of TikTok’s shareholders 🔎

26 September 2025

TikTok U.S. valued at around USD 14 billion Investor group (Oracle, Silver Lake, and Abu Dhabi’s MGX) to control 45% of the company Oracle will oversee security and remain the cloud solutions provider The executive order provides for about a 120-day window to finalize the deal, still requiring...

Three Markets to Watch Next Week (26.09.2025)

26 September 2025

In the coming week, we will get key data for the Fed, namely labor market reports and ISM. In addition, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will make its interest rate decision, and in China, the "Golden Week" holiday period begins at the start of October. For this reason, it will be worth...

Stock of the week - Salesforce Inc. (25.09.2025)

25 September 2025

Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...

