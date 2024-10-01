Daily summary: Wall Street indices pull back as mega-cap stocks drop
Wall Street indices are trading lower today, with sentiment being pressured by weakness in tech shares. S&P 500 drops 0.8%, Dow Jones trades 0.2%...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Wall Street indices are trading lower today, with sentiment being pressured by weakness in tech shares. S&P 500 drops 0.8%, Dow Jones trades 0.2%...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is scheduled to report fiscal-Q4 2024 earnings report after close of the Wall Street session tomorrow. Report for calendar November 2023...
Oil is trading lower today, with Brent (OIL) dropping 1.3% and WTI (OIL.WTI) pulling back 1.5% at press time. While there were no notable news from the...
Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NNOX.US), US medical imagining technology company, are slumping 25% today, erasing a big part of last week's gain. Shares...
NZDUSD has been trading in a bearish price channel recently. While the pair managed to break above it in mid-December 2023 and even reach a textbook target...
Wall Street indices open lower US30 tries to climb back above 23.6% retracement Home Depot drops after fiscal-Q4 earnings Intel and Globalfoundries...
Walmart beat earnings expectations and posted revenue of $173.4bn, up 5.7%, for the fourth quarter, as US consumers showed their might during last year’s...
Rally on the cryptocurrency markets has slowed down recently, but is not stopping. Bitcoin climbed above last week's highs and tested the $53,000 area...
Canadian CPI inflation data for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a further deceleration in consumer price growth,...
European markets gain slightly during Tuesday's session Fresenius Medical publishes quarterly results Bayer cuts its dividend by 95% Overall...
Oil Citi indicates in its report that oil may rise to around $100 per barrel due to geopolitical factors Citi also points to the potential deepening...
Retail giant Walmart released its fiscal year 2024 Q4 financial results, exceeding analyst expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year...
There was something for everyone in Barclays earnings report this morning: the Q4 earnings report, a strategy update and a share buyback announcement....
The minutes of the latest meeting of the Central Bank of Australia (RBA) were published today. On the last meeting, the RBA decided to leave the...
Today's macro calendar is quite light and lacks publications that could significantly impact volatility in global markets. However, despite this, larger...
Wall Street indices remained closed yesterday due to the holiday, officially known as Washington's Birthday or Presidents' Day. Due...
The first session of this week in international stock markets is marked by stagnation. A sparse macroeconomic data publication calendar and a bank...
According to the latest CFTC data, investors' positioning in short-selling transactions has increased, which today is driving silver prices down by...
The EUR/USD entered a sell-off on Tuesday, following the publication of CPI data in the USA. However, the price eventually stabilized and is currently...