Read more

Market news

Stock of the Month: Will Meta win the AI ​​race?

6 October 2025

Meta shares are up 22% in 2025, but that doesn't mean they're out of reach. The market still doesn't value Meta highly enough. How much are Meta shares worth?     Meta's business Meta divides its business into two different lines: Family of Apps (FoA): Meta...

More

AMD rises on the wave of the OpenAI deal. Pre-market trading shows a 25% increase in shares.

6 October 2025

The agreement between AMD and OpenAI is a pivotal moment not only for the company itself but also for the entire artificial intelligence market. By supplying powerful Instinct MI450 chips with a total capacity of 6 gigawatts, AMD demonstrates that it is ready to compete with Nvidia, the current leader...

More

Paralysis in France: New Chapter of Political Turmoil

6 October 2025

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has resigned amid an intensifying political crisis, stepping down just one day after President Emmanuel Macron announced the new cabinet line-up and less than a month into his tenure. This marks the third prime minister to lose their post due to an inability...

More

2 July 2018
29 June 2018
28 June 2018

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits