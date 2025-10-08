Cryptocurrencies surge as hedge funds may be entering market
Summary: Coinbase Custody official open for institutional investors Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) broke above the $6500 handle Group of European...
Market news
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered a larger-than-expected 50 bp rate cut, bringing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) down to 2.50% in response to weaker economic growth and a widening demand gap. The Committee noted that domestic inflationary pressures are easing. Core inflation excluding administered...
More
Stephen Miran Miran said economic uncertainty has eased and growth may improve, but monetary policy must remain forward-looking given its delayed effects. He warned that both excessive and insufficient tightening carry risks, adding that he is more confident than others that inflation will continue...
More
Oil OPEC+ raised its production limit for November by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd). This level mirrors the October increase and is disappointing for the market. The announcement follows earlier rumours that OPEC+ would raise production by 500,000 bpd over the next three months, which...
More
Summary: Coinbase Custody official open for institutional investors Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) broke above the $6500 handle Group of European...
Summary: Swedish central bank leaves rates unchanged and keeps signalling the first rate hike at the end of the year Inflation forecasts for this and...
Summary: Europe sees a green open across equity markets, the German exchange leads the gains A migration deal brings relief to German stocks ending a...
Summary: Riksbank is expected to leave rates unchanged, but the focus will be on the forward guidance US durable goods orders should confirm a decline...
Summary: Horst Seehofer and Angela Merkel reach a deal on migration so that Seehofer will keep his posts Oil prices bounce back due to a Libyan production...
Summary: Stock indices from Wall Street trade lower EURUSD trades within the vicinity of 1.16 handle Tesla (TSLA.US) erases all of today’s gains Moods...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: US manufacturing ISM: 60.2 pts vs 58.5 pts exp S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) eyes another test of the 50% Fibo level Tesla (TSLA.US) jumps...
Summary: After a lower weekly opening DE30 price is moving higher towards the equilibrium level. DE30 approaches the upward trendline on the weekly...
Summary: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is said to have won Mexican presidential elections “Together We Will Make History” coalition claims clear victory...
Summary: European stock investors launched new week in downbeat moods UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations ISM manufacturing index to be released...
Summary: A mining center in Sichuan province was damaged by a flood Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) trades sluggishly in the vicinity of $6300 handle EU...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations in June, but stays unchanged compared to the prior month Moods among managers stay quite lacklustre,...
Summary: European equities start sharply lower as German political chaos weighs on DAX (DE30) looks to continue falling, a key technical support in sight...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI together with US ISM for manufacturing should draw most of attention today An avalanche of US data with the payrolls report...
Summary: Oil prices trade notably lower in the morning following a Trump’s tweet regarding rising output by Saudi Arabia Euro roiled by German politics...
Summary: Stocks on the rise at the end of H1 Euro attempts to firm up as inflation meets expectations USDCAD pulls back from 1-year high after data Where...
Summary: All US indices in the green in final session of the week, month and quarter US500 holds rising trendline Favourable seasonality effects could...
Summary: Wheat’s fundamentals are mixed Trade Wars as one of the major risk factors CFTC data suggests continuation of decline Wheat price has...
Summary: Canadian GDP M/M: +0.1% vs 0.0% exp US core PCE 2.0% vs 1.9% exp USDCAD falls back after making 1-year high A batch of data from North America...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator