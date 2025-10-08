Read more

NZDUSD at 6-month lows after unexpected RBNZ rate cut ✂️

8 October 2025

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered a larger-than-expected 50 bp rate cut, bringing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) down to 2.50% in response to weaker economic growth and a widening demand gap. The Committee noted that domestic inflationary pressures are easing. Core inflation excluding administered...

FOMC officials see structural shifts driven by AI; Kashkari and Miran back two rate cuts this year 🔎

7 October 2025

Stephen Miran Miran said economic uncertainty has eased and growth may improve, but monetary policy must remain forward-looking given its delayed effects. He warned that both excessive and insufficient tightening carry risks, adding that he is more confident than others that inflation will continue...

Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Natgas, Cocoa (07.10.2025)

7 October 2025

Oil OPEC+ raised its production limit for November by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd). This level mirrors the October increase and is disappointing for the market. The announcement follows earlier rumours that OPEC+ would raise production by 500,000 bpd over the next three months, which...

