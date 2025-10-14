What to expect ahead of the NFP report
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, but will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show decent employment growth Only a...
Crude oil has experienced marked declines since the end of September, with Brent dropping to around $62 and WTI hitting $58 per barrel. After months of pressure, Brent has lost approximately 15% of its value year-to-date, primarily driven by concerns over a potential global supply glut. The International...
Crude Oil: Crude oil has come under significant pressure due to a de-escalation in the Middle East and the prospect of a renewed trade war between China and the US. Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese products to 100% in response to new export regulations concerning rare earth...
In recent years, the attention of investors and the media has focused mainly on the spectacular rise of companies linked to digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Around "AI" and the broader tech sector, there has emerged an almost speculative bubble atmosphere, regardless of how...
Summary: British MP proposes adoption of blockchain to the UK public services Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) fails to break above the $6700 handle Litecoin...
Summary: European stocks gain a foothold despite quite substantial declines in Asia DAX (DE30) moves through its pivotal resistance as auto shares soar...
Summary: ADP employment report together with non-manufacturing ISM seem to be in the limelight this afternoon FOMC minutes might draw investors’ attention...
Summary: Chinese indices take another hit on Thursday ahead of US tariffs coming into effect tomorrow Offshore yuan keeps sliding as speculators have...
Summary: Sluggish trading on the financial markets on the back of US investors absence SEK and NOK outperform other majors GBP gets boosted by the...
Summary: Swedish krone continues to strengthen against both USD and EUR Deputy Governor Skingsley reinforces Riksbank’s hawkish message USDSEK trades...
Summary: Thin trading amid lack of the US traders UK service PMI beats expectations Mixed session on the European stock markets In the lack of...
Summary: Five countries form international body to combat financial crimes Litecoin (LITECOIN on xStation5) locked between moving averages SYS sold...
Summary: UK services PMI easily beats expectations reaching its highest point in eight months Cost inflation intensifies, August rate hike odds move...
Summary: Stocks in Europe begin Wednesday’s trading slightly lower following falls in China DAX (DE30) could take another attempt to break its short-term...
Summary: UK services PMI looks as the paramount point in today’s calendar Final services PMIs from European economies on the agenda as well Some central...
Summary: Australian dollar has been shored up by stronger than expected retail sales as well as a solid reading of services PMI (AIG) Chinese services...
Summary: Major US stock indices trade mixed Precious metals advance on the back of USD weakening SEK is outperforming other G10 peers after hawkish...
Summary: S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) bounces off the 50% Fibo level Nasdaq (US100) eyes a test of the 33-period moving average General Motors (GM.US)...
Summary: Canadian Markit manufacturing PMI hit fresh record in June Higher oil prices boost Canadian dollar USDCAD eyes a break below the 61.8% retracement...
Summary: Norges Bank signals a rate hike as soon as September this year Oil prices point to upside risks for the Norwegian krone Interest rate market...
Summary: Stocks in Europe recover as German migration agreement is reached SEK surges as Riksbank members deliver a hawkish message Oil moves higher...
Summary: Coinbase Custody official open for institutional investors Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) broke above the $6500 handle Group of European...
