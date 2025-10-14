Read more

WTI Crude Plunges Over 2% to Lowest Level Since May

14 October 2025

Crude oil has experienced marked declines since the end of September, with Brent dropping to around $62 and WTI hitting $58 per barrel. After months of pressure, Brent has lost approximately 15% of its value year-to-date, primarily driven by concerns over a potential global supply glut. The International...

Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Silver, Cocoa (14.10.2025)

14 October 2025

Crude Oil: Crude oil has come under significant pressure due to a de-escalation in the Middle East and the prospect of a renewed trade war between China and the US. Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese products to 100% in response to new export regulations concerning rare earth...

Will Chinese Rare Earths Bury Defense Industry?

13 October 2025

In recent years, the attention of investors and the media has focused mainly on the spectacular rise of companies linked to digital technologies and artificial intelligence. Around "AI" and the broader tech sector, there has emerged an almost speculative bubble atmosphere, regardless of how...

