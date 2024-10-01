🔽 EMISS plunges 6%
Prices for carbon emissions (EMISS) dropped below €55 per tonne, and December contract is trading at an almost 6% discount. Prices dropped almost...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
European indices trade lower DE40 pulls back to 17,100 pts area Rheinmetall gains on joint venture with Ukraine European stock market indices...
Cryptocurrencies continue moderate gains after weekend, dollar loses slightly Bitcoin is trading at $52,500, while Ethereum is approaching $3,000 Bernstein...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2023 is past its peak already, with earnings stream becoming less intense. US companies are still reporting earnings...
US natural gas prices launched the new week with another drop. NATGAS declines over 3% today and was trading below $1.55 per MMBTu for the first time since...
European indices set for lower opening Trading hour changes due to US holiday Interesting week ahead European index futures point to a lower...
US stocks declined last week, with the S&P 500 down 0.42%, and the Nasdaq falling 1.34%, and it could be a quiet start to the week with Presidents...
Indices from Asia-Pacific were trading mostly higher during the first trading session of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1%, Kospi jumped 1.1%,...
Today's investor sentiment was somewhat cooled following higher-than-expected PPI inflation and comments from Bostic, Daly, and Barr. US500...
This week's macro data from the USA was mixed - a high CPI reading and weak retail sales data sent mixed signals about the impact of monetary policy....
Bank of America (BAC.US) has revised its forecasts for the Swiss franc, now predicting a faster pace of depreciation against major currencies due to weaker-than-expected...
Coinbase (COIN.US) is gaining over 9.0% following a remarkable fourth-quarter performance that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The cryptocurrency...
03:00 PM GMT, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for February: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 81.5;...
US500 index rises 0.58% led by real estate sector Higher than expected PPI data lower chances for the interest rates cut in June Wall Street...
US PPI inflation report and housing market data for January was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. PPI report was expected to show a deceleration in headline...
European indices trade higher DE40 rallies to fresh record highs above 17,200 pts Airbus targets 800 aircraft deliveries in 2024 European indices...
Economic calendar for the final trading day of the week is light. However, USDCAD is one of the FX pairs that may see some volatility in the early afternoon...
European indices set to open higher GBPUSD tested 1.26 area after strong UK retail sales data Second-tier US data and Fed speakers European...