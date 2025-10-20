Read more

Kering sells L'Oréal's cosmetics division for €4 billion – what does this mean for both companies' shares❓💡

20 October 2025

French luxury goods group Kering (KER.FR), owner of Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen, has made one of its most important strategic moves in recent years. The company has agreed to sell its entire cosmetics division to L'Oréal (OR.FR) for €4 billion. The transaction...

Crypto news: Bitcoin and Ethereum on the rise again 📈

20 October 2025

The recent declines on Wall Street and renewed fears of a trade war with China triggered a sharp selloff in Bitcoin. Since August 10, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen by over $600 billion. This large-scale deleveraging could act as a “reset” for the market’s...

US Defense Industry Preview - Has it reached its peak?

20 October 2025

Demand is strong, but not without limitations The American defense industry sector is still experiencing an exceptional boom, driven by geopolitical events of recent years. Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022, the stock prices of companies like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, RTX,...

