Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Natgas, Cocoa (21.10.2025)

21 October 2025

Oil Crude oil prices fell sharply early this week, testing the $56 per barrel area. The US administration indicated that average gasoline prices in the United States had dropped below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2020. Oil prices remain under pressure amid expectations of further...

Is the United States copying China? The Government takes stakes in Intel, MP Materials, and more.

21 October 2025

In recent months, the United States has invested in several companies considered among the most strategic and important in the country, ensuring that they can manufacture their own semiconductors, extract their own rare earths, and produce their own steel without depending on others. What the Trump...

Kering sells L'Oréal's cosmetics division for €4 billion – what does this mean for both companies' shares❓💡

20 October 2025

French luxury goods group Kering (KER.FR), owner of Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen, has made one of its most important strategic moves in recent years. The company has agreed to sell its entire cosmetics division to L'Oréal (OR.FR) for €4 billion. The transaction...

