Market news

IBM earnings: Slow growth and poor guidance

23 October 2025

IBM released its results yesterday, which at first glance appeared solid. Revenue and earnings per share exceeded market expectations, and free cash flow increased significantly year-over-year. Despite this, the investor reaction was decidedly negative. During regular trading, the stock price slipped...

Tesla falls 1.30% despite record quarterly revenue 🔎

22 October 2025

Tesla reported record quarterly revenue and significantly higher free cash flow, driven by the highest vehicle deliveries in its history and record energy-storage deployments. Automotive margins remain lower year-on-year due to higher operating costs, tariffs, and sales mix. Nevertheless, the company...

Those Stocks Scared Investors Ahead Of This Halloween🎃 — Market Losers of 2025

22 October 2025

While some giants like Rheinmetall and Nvidia continue to dazzle investors, others are facing a true stock market nightmare. We looked at which shares have turned into financial disappointments this year — and which companies have genuinely scared investors across the United States, Europe, China,...

