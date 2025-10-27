Read more

Market news

Gold Drops Ahead of Fed Meeting. Are ETFs Responding?

27 October 2025

First Weekly Decline Since August Gold is trading lower at the start of this week. Last week marked the first weekly decline since the second week of August. Should this week also end in a loss, it would be the first such instance since June. Furthermore, we have not seen gold fall for more than two...

"Mad Max" mode - Is Tesla in trouble?

24 October 2025

Tesla continues to experiment with the software of its cars, and the latest update has caught the attention of the American NHTSA, the federal agency responsible for road safety. The reaction in the stock market is lukewarm. Tesla's stock price is down more than two percent today despite a favorable...

IBM earnings: Slow growth and poor guidance

23 October 2025

IBM released its results yesterday, which at first glance appeared solid. Revenue and earnings per share exceeded market expectations, and free cash flow increased significantly year-over-year. Despite this, the investor reaction was decidedly negative. During regular trading, the stock price slipped...

