Microsoft Preview : What to expect of Q3 Earnings?

29 October 2025

Microsoft is one of the pillars of the global digital economy and a brand that permeates almost every aspect of software. The company's financial results often become a barometer of demand for technology and investments in data infrastructure and artificial intelligence. Today, after the stock market...

Daily Summary – Wall Street Rises Ahead of “Magnificent Seven” Earnings

28 October 2025

European stock indices showed mixed performance today, ending the session with slight declines after reaching record highs on Monday. The Euro Stoxx 50 fell about 0.12%. Among individual markets, Germany’s DAX lost around 0.1%, France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.3%, while the UK’s FTSE 100...

PayPay - Double digit gains on earnings and OpenAI cooperation

28 October 2025

PayPal ends the earnings season with a spectacular increase. One of the world's largest payment service providers has published its results and boasted about its collaboration with OpenAI. The company's valuation is rising by over 10% in today's session. The company showcased its results...

