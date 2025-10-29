Cryptocurrencies: Binance to reach $1 billion net profit?
Summary: Indian ruling party members accused of cryptocurrency fraud Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) test 33-period moving average on H4 interval Binance...
Market news
Microsoft is one of the pillars of the global digital economy and a brand that permeates almost every aspect of software. The company's financial results often become a barometer of demand for technology and investments in data infrastructure and artificial intelligence. Today, after the stock market...
European stock indices showed mixed performance today, ending the session with slight declines after reaching record highs on Monday. The Euro Stoxx 50 fell about 0.12%. Among individual markets, Germany’s DAX lost around 0.1%, France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.3%, while the UK’s FTSE 100...
PayPal ends the earnings season with a spectacular increase. One of the world's largest payment service providers has published its results and boasted about its collaboration with OpenAI. The company's valuation is rising by over 10% in today's session. The company showcased its results...
Summary: European stock markets open higher, but move lower afterwards following the China’s announcement DAX (DE30) tests its outstandingly important...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Buy...
Summary: US labour market report is expected to bring another solid increase in employment Canadian jobs report could turn out to be critical before...
Summary: FOMC minutes confirm that further gradual rate increases seem to be warranted US tariffs on Chinese goods kick off at the midnight, China has...
Summary: Despite downbeat Asian session equities in Europe and US move higher Scandinavian currencies advance strongly for another day Non-manufacturing...
Summary: Instead of expected drop in inventories DOE report showed a decent build Brent (OIL on xStation5) may be set to test the $77.50 handle Indecisiveness...
Summary: Non-manufacturing ISM beats expectations Nasdaq (US100 on xStation5) fails to break above the 7100 pts handle S&P 500 (US500) once again...
Summary: ADP signals lower-than-expected employment increase Initial jobless claims rise moderately against last week’s data EURUSD tries to break...
Summary: European car makers push indices from the Old Continent higher Scandinavian currencies continue their rally US data in the spotlight (ADP...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, but will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show decent employment growth Only a...
Summary: The US dollar had a great second quarter, will the data justify this strength? The NFP report should show a decent employment growth Only a surge...
Summary: British MP proposes adoption of blockchain to the UK public services Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) fails to break above the $6700 handle Litecoin...
Summary: European stocks gain a foothold despite quite substantial declines in Asia DAX (DE30) moves through its pivotal resistance as auto shares soar...
Summary: ADP employment report together with non-manufacturing ISM seem to be in the limelight this afternoon FOMC minutes might draw investors’ attention...
Summary: Chinese indices take another hit on Thursday ahead of US tariffs coming into effect tomorrow Offshore yuan keeps sliding as speculators have...
Summary: Sluggish trading on the financial markets on the back of US investors absence SEK and NOK outperform other majors GBP gets boosted by the...
Summary: Swedish krone continues to strengthen against both USD and EUR Deputy Governor Skingsley reinforces Riksbank’s hawkish message USDSEK trades...
Summary: Thin trading amid lack of the US traders UK service PMI beats expectations Mixed session on the European stock markets In the lack of...
Summary: Five countries form international body to combat financial crimes Litecoin (LITECOIN on xStation5) locked between moving averages SYS sold...
