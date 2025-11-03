Economic calendar: USD in focus as US traders get back to market
Summary: ADP employment report together with non-manufacturing ISM seem to be in the limelight this afternoon FOMC minutes might draw investors’ attention...
Market news
After the close of Monday's session on Wall Street, one of the largest and arguably most controversial AI companies, Palantir, will publish its results. The Denver-based technology company has transformed from a niche startup into the 20th largest company in the USA over a few years. Palantir has...
Chipotle is one of the symbols of fast food in the USA. They published results after which the stock price plummeted, despite the company beating market consensus. The company failed in an extremely crucial area, signaling to investors that the current and expected growth is almost impossible to achieve....
Technology is developing at a dizzying pace, and an increasing number of cars, factories, and everyday devices are becoming smart. At the heart of this global transformation is NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch company whose integrated circuits power modern vehicles, Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and...
