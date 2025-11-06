Stiglitz forecasts’ bode not well for cryptocurrencies
Summary: A majority of Canadians are aware of Bitcoin’s existence Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize winner, criticizes virtual currencies again Opera browser...
Market news
Signs in the Sky and on the Ground In recent months, there has been an unprecedented increase in tensions between the USA and Venezuela, particularly between their leaders — Nicolás Maduro and Donald Trump. What is more concerning is that this increase in tensions is accompanied by the...
More
US equity markets opened marginally higher today, but sentiment is clearly improving when viewed through the lens of futures contracts. The US500 saw a 3% pullback from its October 30 peak to its low point during the Asian session. However, we are now observing a strong rebound, with S&P 500 futures...
More
Arista Networks is publishing its third-quarter 2025 results after today’s session, and expectations for the report are high. Strong demand for networking solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and hyperscale data centers is driving the company’s dynamic revenue growth....
More
Summary: A majority of Canadians are aware of Bitcoin’s existence Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize winner, criticizes virtual currencies again Opera browser...
Summary: Swedish inflation more or less matches expectations in June Riksbank minutes confirm the bank remains on track to hike later this year EURSEK...
UOB issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Trump bashes Germany during NATO summit DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to climb back above the 12450 pts handle Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) gets...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: ECB and Riksbank to publish minutes from the latest meetings Swedish inflation expected to move further above Riksbank’s target Consensus...
Summary: Asian equities bounce back led by Chinese indices following a bleak session on Wednesday PBoC devalues the onshore yuan substantially in a possible...
Summary: Equities decline as US impost further trade tariffs on China Will corporate earnings overshadow trade worries? BOC hike rates as expected US...
Summary: DOE inventories: -12.6M vs -4.1M exp Last night’s API: -6.8M Oil spikes higher in volatile trade The latest crude oil inventory numbers from...
Summary: BOC hike overnight rate by 25 bp to 1.5% Hawkish statement also boosts CAD USDCAD falls below 1.31 As was widely expected the Bank of Canada...
Summary: US PPI Y/Y: +3.4% vs +3.1% exp; close to 7-year high USD higher on the day but EURUSD attempts to bounce on ECB comments Tomorrow’s US CPI data...
Summary: Stocks plummet as US announces new tariffs USD outperforms other majors Bank of Canada to make interest rate decision (3:00 pm BST) Steep...
Summary: Major banks to launch S&P 500 earnings season on Friday, July 13 Average earnings expected to grow at the pace of 20% YoY Median estimate...
Summary: FINRA, an American regulator of brokerage firms and exchange markets, encourages brokers to disclose any activities connected with digital assets...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: New tariffs announced by the US doomed European stock markets DAX (DE30 on xStation5) is testing support level at 12450 pts Korean authorities...
Summary: US PPI inflation expected to tick higher in June Bank of Canada widely anticipated to deliver a 25 bp rate hike Consensus suggests DOE report...
Summary: Donald Trump administration plans to slap China with a package of new duties worth $200 billion Asian indices plunge in the aftermath, commodities...
Summary: Strong selling seen in crypto space with 5%+ declines USDJPY probes pivotal resistance GBP looks to recover after GDP release Copper falls back...
Summary: Copper moving back near lowest level in a year Chinese investor unwinds $1B bet China’s slowing economy weighing on the metal and AUD The price...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator