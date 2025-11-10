Read more

Countdown to Black Friday 2025: Which Stocks Could Benefit?

10 November 2025

Black Friday marks more than just one day of promotions — it’s the symbolic beginning of the most lucrative period for global retailers, and especially for e-commerce platforms. While not every brand will see the same sales surge (everything depends on product mix and consumer tastes), one...

Since October, over 40 million Americans are food insecure - What does this mean for the market?

10 November 2025

The government shutdown currently ongoing in the United States, resulting from a budget bill dispute, has extended and officially become the longest in U.S. history. It has surpassed the previous 35-day shutdown, which also occurred under Donald Trump's administration. The economic, financial, and...

Venezuela, what would a change in power mean for oil prices?

6 November 2025

Signs in the Sky and on the Ground In recent months, there has been an unprecedented increase in tensions between the USA and Venezuela, particularly between their leaders — Nicolás Maduro and Donald Trump. What is more concerning is that this increase in tensions is accompanied by the...

