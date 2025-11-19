Flood in China damages major cryptocurrency mining center
Summary: A mining center in Sichuan province was damaged by a flood Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) trades sluggishly in the vicinity of $6300 handle EU...
Market news
20:00 - FOMC Minutes from 28th of October meeting Key Information: "Many" committee members consider a December rate cut as not recommended, while only "several" members are open to a December cut. "Most" members see further easing of policy over time, but "not...
More
One of the nuclear power plant operators in the USA, Constellation Energy, has received approval and funding amounting to one billion dollars to reactivate one of the closed nuclear power plants. Following this news, the company's valuation has increased by over 5%. Americans are increasingly...
More
Cryptocurrencies started Monday’s session with declines, and during the night Bitcoin briefly fell toward $92,500, erasing its year-to-date gains; Ethereum dropped back below $3,000. The sell-off was partially reversed as sentiment improved in U.S. futures trading, and the Asian session did not...
More
Summary: A mining center in Sichuan province was damaged by a flood Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) trades sluggishly in the vicinity of $6300 handle EU...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI beats expectations in June, but stays unchanged compared to the prior month Moods among managers stay quite lacklustre,...
Summary: European equities start sharply lower as German political chaos weighs on DAX (DE30) looks to continue falling, a key technical support in sight...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI together with US ISM for manufacturing should draw most of attention today An avalanche of US data with the payrolls report...
Summary: Oil prices trade notably lower in the morning following a Trump’s tweet regarding rising output by Saudi Arabia Euro roiled by German politics...
Summary: Stocks on the rise at the end of H1 Euro attempts to firm up as inflation meets expectations USDCAD pulls back from 1-year high after data Where...
Summary: All US indices in the green in final session of the week, month and quarter US500 holds rising trendline Favourable seasonality effects could...
Summary: Wheat’s fundamentals are mixed Trade Wars as one of the major risk factors CFTC data suggests continuation of decline Wheat price has...
Summary: Canadian GDP M/M: +0.1% vs 0.0% exp US core PCE 2.0% vs 1.9% exp USDCAD falls back after making 1-year high A batch of data from North America...
Nomura issued a recommendation for GBPCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: EMU inflation reached ECB’s target Significant gains across European stock markets US PCE inflation data to be released in the afternoon Equity...
Summary: EMU headline inflation ticks up in June in line with the median estimate Core inflation slows as expected, energy prices led a headline CPI increase EURUSD...
Summary: German unemployment falls for 12th consecutive month DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a break above the resistance at 12355 pts Deutsche Bank...
Summary: "We cannot expect Bitcoin to rapidly surge again", says a famous Japanese economist Ethereum has been the most resilient to the latest crypto...
Summary: EMU inflation expected to accelerate Will PCE inflation reading from the US justify a move in dot plot? Consensus suggests that the Canadian...
Summary: Euro jumps substantially after the news that the EU summit in Brussels resulted in a deal on an immigration crisis Risk-on again, JPY moves...
Summary: US GDP revised lower for Q1 EURUSD retests key level as German inflation meets forecasts Facebook lifts crypto ban CZK reacts to surprise CNB...
Citi issued a recommendation for AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market): 81.150 Target:...
Summary: US GDP Q/Q: 2.0% vs 2.2% exp Trump agrees to Putin meeting US500 hits lowest level of the month below 2700 US growth in first quarter was slower...
Summary: German Prelim CPI Y/Y: 2.1% vs 2.1% exp Euro area estimate out tomorrow EURUSD retests key 1.15 level The latest inflation figures form several...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator