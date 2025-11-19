Read more

BREAKING: FOMC minutes - many against December cut!

19 November 2025

20:00 - FOMC Minutes from 28th of October meeting Key Information: "Many" committee members consider a December rate cut as not recommended, while only "several" members are open to a December cut. "Most" members see further easing of policy over time, but "not...

Constellation Energy and Three Mile Island — Nuclear Past and Future

19 November 2025

One of the nuclear power plant operators in the USA, Constellation Energy, has received approval and funding amounting to one billion dollars to reactivate one of the closed nuclear power plants. Following this news, the company's valuation has increased by over 5%. Americans are increasingly...

Crypto news: Bitcoin tries to stop the sell-off 📌ETFs net outflows pressure crypto

17 November 2025

Cryptocurrencies started Monday’s session with declines, and during the night Bitcoin briefly fell toward $92,500, erasing its year-to-date gains; Ethereum dropped back below $3,000. The sell-off was partially reversed as sentiment improved in U.S. futures trading, and the Asian session did not...

