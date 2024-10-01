Datadog dips 6.00% in the premarket after quarterly earnings 📌
Datadog (DDOG.US) fell by 5.95% following the company's earning report. Datadog revealed its annual forecast, which did not meet Wall Street expectations....
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Datadog (DDOG.US) fell by 5.95% following the company's earning report. Datadog revealed its annual forecast, which did not meet Wall Street expectations....
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for January: Core CPI: actual 3.9% YoY; forecast 3.7% YoY; previous 3.9% YoY; CPI:...
European markets drop ahead of US CPI report Siltronic expects a significant drop in EBIT in 2024 Michelin gains after earnings release Overall...
Natural Gas (NATGAS): Natural gas storage sites in European Union are over 65% full, significantly above 5-year average for the current period of...
Release of the US CPI inflation report for January is a key macro event of the day. Report will be released at 1:30 pm GMT today and is expected to show...
German ZEW Institute issued a new set of sentiment indices for February today at 10:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show an improvement in Expectations...
EURCHF trades around 0.5-0.6% higher today. The pair is supported by CHF weakness triggered by Swiss CPI inflation reading for January, that was released...
European indices pull back GBP gains after UK jobs data, CHF drops on Swiss CPI print US CPI inflation report and German ZEW index in the spotlight European...
UK jobs data for December was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a slowdown in weekly wage growth as well as a drop in the unemployment...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading mixed - S&P 500 dropped 0.1%, Nasdaq declined 0.3%, while Dow Jones gained 0.3% and small-cap...
Positive Q4 Results: Revenue growth: 2.1% from Q3 and 20.8% year-over-year, indicating consistent growth despite a seasonally weaker quarter....
Major Wall Street launched today's trading little changed. US indices gained later on, but then started to erase those gains. S&P 500 trades...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
Big Lots (BIG.US) is one of the worst performing Wall Street stocks today. Company's share price slumps over 30% at press time. Bloomberg reported...
After today's US trading session, cloud networking solutions provider Arista Network (ANET.US) will release its Q4 2023 results. Investors will pay...
Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies, trades higher today. The world's most famous cryptocurrency is trading 1.5% higher today and tests the...
Gold is an underperformer among precious metals today, dropping around 0.4% at press time. Meanwhile, other precious metals are trading higher on the day,...
Wall Street indices launch trading little changed US2000 tests upper limit of short-term trading range Joby Aviation gains on agreement with UAE...
Italian luxury goods group Tod's (TOD.IT) is in the process of negotiating an exit from the Milan Stock Exchange with LVMH-backed private equity firm...