CORN rebounds after WASDE report
US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE) today. Forecast for corn, soybean and wheat...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Oil is trading higher today, extending the ongoing rebound into the fourth consecutive session. Oil prices continue to climb as diplomatic efforts fail...
Arm Holdings (ARM.US), UK-based chip and software designer, is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Share price surges almost 60% after...
The US blue chip index has not quite reached the 5,000 level at the time of writing, it is a mere 5 points away, but it seems inevitable that this key...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Consensus among economists...
Wall Street opens little changed US500 holds above 5,000 pts Earnings reports from Arm Holdings, Monolithic Power and Harley-Davidson Wall...
Shares of entertainment giant Disney (DIS.US) are gaining nearly 8% today before the open, although the giant reported fairly successful quarterly results,...
Shares of Adyen (ADYEN.NL) are gaining nearly 21% in today's session after the company reported better-than-expected processed volumes and net income...
PayPal Holdings reported Q4 earnings Company beat sales and earnings expectations Fourth quarterly drop in active accounts in a row PayPal expects...
Thursday's session proceeds with moderate sentiment in European markets DE40 slows its growth near the peaks at 17,100 points European stock...
Although no significant data was released today from France, due to the significant concentration of the luxury goods and fashion sector (LVMH, Kering,...
AP Moller-Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) shares are losing nearly 12% in today's session following the release of worse-than-expected quarterly results and the...
European indices open flat after weak sentiments in China and another record-breaking session in the US Virtually empty macro calendar during...
Wall Street indexes closed the session with solid gains yesterday. The S&P 500 crossed the psychological level of 5,000 points for the first time...
Disney’s share price is surging in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported better than expected earnings for the previous quarter....
Today's session in European stock markets is marked by moderate declines. The German DAX index lost 0.67%, and the French CAC 40 fell by 0.36%....
PayPal (PYPL.US) PayPal (PYPL.US) is gearing up to report its Q4 earnings after market close, with a keen focus on guidance, profit margins, and cost-cutting...
TD Bank has issued a recommendation for the CHF/JPY currency pair. TD Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Ethereum surpasses the $2400 level, gaining +1.70%, outperforming Bitcoin. Sentiment on the second-largest cryptocurrency is improving as it approaches...