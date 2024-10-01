New York Community Bancorp extend loses to 14% 📉
Shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYCB.US) are losing nearly 15% today, fueled by concerns about deposit outflows. Yesterday, the stock slid 8% after...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Oil trades almost 1% higher, extending rebound into the second trading session. This comes after Brent (OIL) plunged to the lowest level in almost three...
Platinum is standing out today among other precious metals as it gains over 1.7% higher on the day. Other precious metals are experiencing much smaller,...
Wall Street indices open mixed Russell 2000 drops below 50-session moving average Earnings reports from Eli Lilly, Coherent and Symbotic Wall...
Snap (SNAP.US), MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) and Ford Motor (F.US) are scheduled to report earnings reports for the October - December 2023 period today after...
Canadian building permits data for December was released today at 1:30 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a 1.2% month-over-month increase in building...
Spotify Technology SA (SPOT.US) reported Q4 subscriber growth that exceeded Wall Street expectations, and also reported better-than-expected guidance for...
Europe's stock indices face slight declines Novartis to acquire MorphoSys for €2.7 billion with a price of €68 per share Stifel...
Oil There were a series of airstrikes by the United States on positions in Syria and Iraq associated with militant groups and the Iranian Revolutionary...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region mainly record a negative session, except for China. Chinese indices are dynamically gaining between 4.00-5.00% following...
Shares of Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) gained more than 17% at the close of yesterday's Wall Street session after Q4 results and forecasts for the...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the cash rate target unchanged at 4.35% and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances at 4.25%. Inflation...
BP’s share price is up by more than 6% at the start of trading on Tuesday as the company reported stronger than expected Q4 profit levels, which...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Durable Goods for December: German Factory Orders: actual 8.9% MoM; forecast -0.1% MoM; previous 0.3%...
European contracts gain at the start of the session Retail sales from Europe and Ivey PMI from Canada Quarterly reports from MicroStrategy and Spotify The...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are mainly recording a negative session, except for China. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is down 0.78%, while the...
The ISM index for services rises for January to 53.4 with an expectation of 52 and the previous level of 50.5. We have a clear rebound in the sub-index...
Looking technically at the NZDUSD chart on the H4 interval, a head and shoulders formation has formed. Currently, the price is testing the neckline of...
We are seeing a very interesting technical situation on gold. Potentially, we can talk about a saucer formation or an inverted head-and-shoulders formation....