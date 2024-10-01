AUD/NZD - Recommendation from Credit Agricole (05.02.2024)
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the AUD/NZD currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Drug maker Novartis AG (NOVN.CH) is in advanced talks to acquire MorphoSys AG (MOR.DE), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The...
Chinese indices are attempting to return to growth, after 6 down sessions in a row. Recent heavy-handed action by market regulators has only temporarily...
The EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure this Monday. Recent remarks from Powell on "60 Minutes" have removed any uncertainty...
Stock markets have opened lower in the US, as the market digests news that there may only be three rate cuts from the Fed this year. This is that the Fed...
US ISM Services Index Jan: 53.4 (est 52.0; prevR 50.5) - ISM Services Prices Paid Jan: 64.0 (prevR 56.7) - ISM Services Employment Jan: 50.5 (prevR...
Estee Lauder announces workforce reductions Boeing sees further construction defects in 737 Max planes Wall Street indices started the first...
Shares of one of the largest U.S. industrial companies, Caterpillar (CAT.US), are gaining more than 4% today before the open, as the company managed to...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
McDonald's (MCD) reported lower than expected comparable sales growth, lower than expected revenue but higher earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth...
Stock indices in Europe gain at the start of the week Attention in the banking sector turned towards UniCredit, Santander and Lloyds Delivery Hero...
Wall Street earnings season is in full swing. Investors have already seen reports from the biggest US tech companies, that have been key drivers of the...
Cryptocurrency market sentiment remains relatively subdued, with most altcoins managing to recover only a portion of their losses after the sell-offs in...
Gold, as well as other precious metals, are trading lower today. Fed Chair Powell repeated his suggestions during a weekend interview that the March meeting...
Eurozone Countries PMI Data for January: Spain Services PMI: actual 52.1; forecast 52.2; previous 51.5; Italy Services PMI: actual 51.2; forecast...
European indices open little changed Services PMI revisions, US ISM Earnings from McDonald's, Caterpillar and Palantir European indices...
The ONS released its updated Labour Force Data for the three months to November at the start of this week, which incorporates new estimates of the UK population...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed during the first trading session of a new week - Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1%, Kospi moved...
- Sentiment in European markets allowed major benchmarks to end the week in slightly better moods. Frankfurt's DAX gained nearly 0.35% intraday, the...