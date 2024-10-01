BRAComp cae un 1,1% ante la presión del dólar estadounidense y China
Los futuros sobre el principal índice de acciones brasileñas son uno de los más débiles en la actualidad, con caídas...
This week's final trading session on Wall Street was dominated by the reaction to Meta Platforms' (META.US) quarterly results, which lifted the...
FOMC meeting this week turned out to be surprisingly hawkish as Fed Chair Powell strongly hinted that a rate cut as soon as March is not the base case...
Wall Street in mixed mood after NFP report US2000 at an important support zone Apple, Amazon and Meta results in focus Wall Street indices...
The US labour market created a whopping 353k jobs last month, and December figures were also revised higher to 333k. This is nearly double the 180k expected...
US oil giants Exxon Mobil (XOM.US) and Chevron (CVX.US) reported their financial results for Q4 2023. Overall, the companies' revenue-level results...
European indices trade higher DE40 climb back above 17,000 Earnings from Mercedes Benz and E.ON European stock market indices trade higher...
Market expectations suggest that investors will be offered a strong NFP report for January later today, following solid data released for December. December's...
Oil took a hit yesterday in the evening on media reports saying that Israel has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal. However, those reports were quickly...
European indices open higher Meta Platforms and Amazon surprise positively with earnings NFP report for January in the spotlight European indices...
Wall Street indices gained yesterday, erasing the majority of post-FOMC losses. S&P 500 gained 1.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.97% higher, Nasdaq added...
Amazon was the first of the Magnificent 7 to report earnings on Thursday evening, and the news was good. Its net sales surged by $169.96bn, higher than...
Earnings per share: $2.18 (vs. $2.11 expected) Revenue: $119.58 billion (vs. $117.97 billion expected) - strong beat iPhone: $69.70...
Key takeaways: Earnings Beat: EPS of $5.33 exceeded estimates of $4.91, exceeding expectations by 9%. Revenue Growth: Revenue...
Key Highlights: Earnings per share (EPS): $1.00 (vs. expected $0.79) - significant year-over-year growth Revenue: $169.96...
Wall Street is making up for yesterday's losses following the Fed's decision. Markets have quickly recovered from Chairman Jerome Powell's...
Just before the publication of quarterly reports (after the session), shares of Amazon, Meta, and Apple are rising, signaling investor optimism. These...
After the market close on Wall Street today, e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN.US) will report its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings. Investors eagerly anticipate...
Meta Platforms (META.US) will publish its report for the last quarter of 2023 after today's US stock market close. Investor expectations are high for...