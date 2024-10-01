US Open: Wall Street partially recovers losses after Fed decision 📌
Wall Street opens higher after yesterday's declines Market tries to adjust prices post-Fed conference US markets open higher following yesterday's...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Wall Street opens higher after yesterday's declines Market tries to adjust prices post-Fed conference US markets open higher following yesterday's...
02:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for January: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI: actual 50.7; forecast 50.3; previous...
Alphabet reported Q4 2023 earnings on Tuesday Results turned out to be mostly better-than-expected Lack of clear guidance on AI-impact seen as disappointment Stock...
Deutsche Bank gains nearly 6% after releasing quarterly results and forecasts for 2024 Adidas' weak forecasts for 2024 push down the...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 224K; forecast 213K; previous 215K; Continuing Jobless...
The Bank of England held interest rates steady on Thursday at 5.25%, but they did perform their own ‘dovish pivot’, they have removed the reference...
Apple (AAPL.US) is scheduled to report fiscal-Q1 2024 earnings report today after the close of the Wall Street session. Apple will be one of three US big...
Bank of England announced its first monetary policy decision of 2024 today at 12:00 pm GMT. Market was expecting no change in the level of interest rates,...
NATGAS is gaining close to 1% this morning, and is bouncing slightly from the key support zone set by local low from late January 2023. On an intraday...
Flash CPI inflation data from euro area was released today at 10:00 am GMT. Report was expected to show a deceleration in headline and core price growth...
FOMC meeting yesterday and the post-meeting press conference of the Fed chair Powell turned out to be hawkish. This 'hawkishness' resulted from...
Oil giant Shell managed to smash earnings estimates for Q4, on the back of a strong performance in its gas trading division and more production at its...
Economic calendar for the European morning session today was dominated by manufacturing PMI releases for January. However, the majority of those were revisions...
Riksbank announced its first rate decision of 2024 today at 8:30 am GMT. Interest rates were expected to be left unchanged, with the main policy rate staying...
European indices set for lower opening Bank of England to announce rate decision at 12:00 pm GMT Amazon, Apple and Meta Platforms to report earnings...
Wall Street indices slumped during cash session yesterday, reacting to disappointing tech earnings released on Tuesday evening and to yesterday's...
The takeaways from this Fed meeting are that the Fed is not ready to cut interest rates right now, however, they are happy with the disinflation trend,...
FOMC left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50%, in-line with expectations Reference to additional policy firming was removed from FOMC statement...
Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range at the first meeting of 2024, in-line with market expectations. Statement turned out to be hawkish...