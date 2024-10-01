🔽 EURUSD drops after hawkish FOMC!
Statement from the FOMC January meeting turned out to be hawkish. Markets were hoping that the US central bank would pave the way and set expectations...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision, and the first one of this year, today at 7:00 pm GMT. There was no surprise when it comes to rates...
AUDJPY is trading around 1% lower today, as AUD is the worst performing G10 currency and JPY is a leader among majors. AUD is weakening following...
New York Community Bank (NYCB.US) is one of the worst performing US stocks today, launching cash session with an over-40% bearish price gap. Bank's...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official, weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm GMT. Market expectations pointed to a small drop...
The focus on Wednesday is firmly on the Federal Reserve meeting, even though there has been a large number of corporate earnings on both sides of the Atlantic....
Wall Street opens lower US100 pulls back after tech earnings Paramount jumps on takeover offer Wall Street indices launched today's trading...
Fed will announce the first rate decision of 2024 today at 7:00 pm GMT Economists do not expect rates to be changed This meeting will not be accompanied...
Profit-taking moves from the US to Europe DAX (DE40) trading flat ahead of Federal Reserve decision Novo Nordisk (NOVOB.DK) trading on limited upside...
01:15 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for January: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual 107K; forecast 145K; previous...
1:00 PM GMT, Germany - Inflation Data for January: German CPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; German...
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is facing a downturn for the second consecutive session. Today, AUD is the weakest currency among G10 currencies, influenced...
Today's macro calendar is focused on retail sales data from the first part of the day and macro publications from the USA in the second part. Retail...
Wall Street futures decline despite better than expected Q4 2023 results of Big Tech stocks. Both reports of Microsoft and Alphabet (especially Microsoft,...
07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Retail Sales Data for December: German Import Price Index: actual -1.1% MoM; forecast -0.5% MoM; previous...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are having a mixed session. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is up 0.61%, the Australian S&P ASX 200 gains 1.30%, and...
Reaction to the big tech results on Tuesday night was to sell Microsoft and Alphabet/ Google, even though both companies beat earnings estimates. It’s...
Wall Street is losing momentum and slowing down from recent dynamic gains. US100 is down 0.80% ahead of key reports from tech giants after the session...
Shares of chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.US) are up 80% since its last report, for Q3 2023. Investors are hoping that the company's guidance...