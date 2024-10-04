Stock market deep dive
This week has seen a torrent of earnings releases, corporate news and price action so it can be worth breaking it down to see what’s going on and...
Market news
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Wall Street in mixed mood at start of Friday cash session US2000 at important resistance level Intel drops 11% on weak Q1 2024 forecasts Visa...
US PCE Price Index, for December YoY: 2.6% Forecast 2.6%, Previous 2.6% PCE MoM: 0.2% Forecast 0.2% Previous 0.1% PCE services...
Today at 1:30 pm GMT, we will learn about the PCE inflation data. This is a key measure from the Fed's perspective. Expectations for today's reading: The...
European markets are set to finish the week on a high as there is a sea of green across European markets on Friday. The Eurostoxx index is poised to close...
European markets gain during Friday's trading session Financial results of LVMH support the share prices of luxury goods sector companies European...
The Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting held on December 18 and 19, 2023, concluded with a decision to maintain the status quo on monetary policy....
In today's economic calendar, the only and most important event of the day will be the publication of the PCE inflation report in the USA at 1:30 PM...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are experiencing a minor correction. The Japanese Nikkei 225 is down 1.35%, the Australian S&P ASX 200 loses...
U.S. GDP came in stronger than expected with growth of 3.3% at an annualized rate for Q4 2023, with deflator at 1.5% and PCE Core inflation at 2.0%....
US natural gas EIA inventories report came in-326 bcf vs -318 bcf exp. and -154 bcf previously
Technology giant Intel (INTC.US) will report Q4 2023 results, today, after the Wall Street session. The industry expects that processor sales may be past...
International Business Machines (IBM) reported strong fourth-quarter earnings, beating analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company...
Kansas City Fed Index came in -9 vs -3 exp. and -1 previously (Manufacturing Kansas Fed: -17 vs -4 exp.). It's another weak reading from US, regional...
Wall Street gains after strong GDP data and higher jobless claims reading. US500 gains 0.3% Nearly 12% gains on IBM (IBM.US) shares, the company...
The ECB decided to keep rates steady today, as was widely expected. The key takeaway from the press conference was Christine Lagarde who said that she...
After ECB hold both interest and deposit rates unchanged at 4.5 and 4% respectively, chair Christine Lagarde starts press conference. ECB Lagarde The...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 214K; forecast 200K; previous 189K; Jobless Claims...
US GDP QoQ Advance: 3.3% vs 2% exp. 4.9% previously US GDP Price Index: 1.5% vs 2.2% exp. vs 3.6% previously US GDP Deflator: 1.5% vs 3.3% previously US...