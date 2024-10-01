US Open: CPI report fails to impress markets 🔎
Indexes drop at the opening of the cash session Dollar trades highers Bond yields rise The market reacted mixed to the CPI release. The report...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for August: Core CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; Core...
The German DAX recovers 0.37% after yesterday's correction UniCredit acquires a 9% stake in Commerzbank The Emirati ADNOC plans to acquire Covestro Yesterday's...
Shares in British luxury carmaker Aston Martin (AML.UK) are resisting declines in the broader automotive sector, gaining nearly 5% today after the company's...
Shares of Spanish company Inditex (ITX.ES), responsible for brands such as Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti and Pull&Bear, among others, are gaining more...
US CPI Inflation for August 2024: Market expectations Market consensus points to an increase in monthly and core monthly inflation at 0.2% m/m, similar...
Investors today await the release of U.S. CPI inflation for August (1:30 PM BST), with baseline forecasts calling for a decline in the headline YoY reading...
Commerzbank (CBK.DE) shares are up 16% in today's European session after UniCredit SpA (UCG.IT) took a 9% stake in Commerzbank AG and plans to begin...
The USDJPY pair dropped today to the lowest level since Dec. 28 2023, as BoJ participants expressed that further rate hikes are the basic scenario as Japanese...
Weaker sentiment at the European stock market open, following a mixed session on Wall Street and declines in Asian equities Japanese yen strengthens...
UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1.2% vs 1.4% exp. and 0.7% previously (0% MoM vs 0.2% exp. and 0% previously) UK GDP 3M/3M: 0.5% vs 0.6% exp. and 0.6% previously UK...
After a mostly mixed session on Wall Street, US indices futures are trading down again today. The US100, US30 and US500 are losing in the range...
Takahiro Mori, Vice Chairman of Nippon Steel, will meet with representatives of the U.S. Committee of Foreign Investment on Wednesday to secure the acquisition...
European stock market sentiment was overwhelmingly weak today. BMW shares lost more than 10%, after the company revised downward its expected 2024 deliveries...
The Russell 2000 mid-cap U.S. index (US2000) is trading down more than 1.2% sell-off today, largely compounded by declines in the regional bank sector,...
JPMorgan Chase (JPM.US) shares are falling almost 5% today amid bank's President Daniel Pinto remarkts. Pinto told analysts that the bank...
After published this week quite 'bullish' OPEC+ report (expecting almost flat YoY global oil demand) and despite hurricane Francine hitting US...
Wall Street in lethargic mood before inflation data Apple and Google after adverse EU court rulings Viridan Therapeutics jumps by 12% after positive...
Shares of German automaker, BMW (BMW.DE) slumps today almost 9% on unexpected FY2024 guidance cut, affected especially by slowing demand on Chinese market....