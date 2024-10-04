⏬⏬EURUSD at its lowest since mid-December
This morning we saw gains on the EURUSD pair, which could be related to the expectation of less global risk after assurances from Chinese authorities of...
Market news
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
This morning we saw gains on the EURUSD pair, which could be related to the expectation of less global risk after assurances from Chinese authorities of...
Richmond Fed: Jan Manufacturing Index -15 Vs Dec -11. Forecast -6. The Richmond Fed composite index is at the lowest since the pandemic. Source:...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Tuesday's cash session US2000 at important resistance level JPMorgan cuts recommendation on...
Oil: Oil prices rose to start the week in response to potential supply issues related to the situation in eastern Europe and the Middle East A...
Bitcoin continues to lose value for another consecutive day, with today's decline exceeding 1.60%. Bitcoin's price has broken through two key resistances...
The world's largest streaming platform Netflix (NFLX.US) will traditionally open the earnings season for major U.S. companies. The market mainly expects...
On Tuesday, the German stock market was trading slightly lower after an initially positive market open. The DAX opened 0.50% higher at 16850 points but...
The S&P 500 in the US made a fresh record high at the end of last week, largely driven by big tech names like Nvidia and Microsoft. This week we...
The pound popped higher on Tuesday morning after the UK’s public sector borrowing figure for December was released. The market was expecting borrowing...
BoJ Interest Rate Decision and Governor Commentary The Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its ultra-easy monetary policy settings, a move that was widely...
Today's economic calendar is light on significant events. The only reports worth noting may be data from New Zealand and Australia, where quarterly...
Indices in the Asia-Pacific region are rebounding, except for the Japanese market. Chinese indices, including HSCI and HSI, are gaining over 3.20%. The...
US indices record slight gains, erasing larger profits at the session's opening. US500 is up 0.15% and US100 0.10%. Despite this, both indices...
The war in the Gaza Strip and disruptions in the Red Sea continue Some operations at Novatek's fuel export terminal suspended Fuel logistics...
Shares of Archer Daniels Midland (ADM.US) are experiencing significant declines, exceeding 20%. The company is currently the biggest loser in the S&P...
The beginning of the new week in global markets brings a continuation of the downward momentum in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is currently losing...
December Report: CB Consumer Confidence Leading Index Change MoM Actual -0.1% (Forecast -0.3%, Previous -0.5%) In December 2023, the Conference...
Wall Street opens higher at the start of a new week US bond yields are falling, and the dollar is showing no major changes On the first day...
MUFG has issued a recommendation for the USDCHF pair. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group recommends a long position on the pair with the following...